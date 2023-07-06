Man facing 1st-degree murder charge connected to 2022 shooting in central Hamilton

See more sharing options

A 20-year-old man from Hamilton, Ont., is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal December shooting in the lower city, according to police.

Salomon Bashir was arrested by a tactical unit on Emerald Street North near King William just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Homicide detectives believe Bashir targeted Everton Frost, 23, who was shot on Morris Avenue southeast of King Street East and Gage Avenue.

Frost was pronounced dead not long after police and paramedics found him in the middle of the roadway just after 8 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2022.

Homicide Staff Sgt. Sara Beck said the accused was known to police and had a loaded handgun in his possession when he was taken into custody.

Another firearm connected with Bashir was also recovered. Neither of the guns was registered, according to Beck.

“The two men were known to each other,” Beck said. “They had met about two weeks before.”

Beck revealed that DNA played a “large role” in the arrest.

“I don’t want to go into too many details because that is investigative and evidence for court,” she said.

Investigators are not seeking any other suspects.

Beck said family members of Frost were “very happy” with the arrest amid concerns for their safety.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.