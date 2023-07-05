Canmore Canada Day parade turns away unregistered Shriners, band deemed ‘culturally appropriative’

Send this page to someone via email

The Al Azhar Oriental Band unexpectedly showed up ahead of the Canada Day parade in the mountain town of Canmore, Alta., but officials said the Shriners wouldn’t have been allowed to participate even if they had applied.

A town spokesperson confirmed the band arrived unannounced ahead of Saturday’s festivities and, despite their philanthropic endeavors, was refused entry.

Had the band submitted the proper paperwork, the town says the request would have been denied due to cultural appropriation concerns.

“The Town of Canmore values the considerable service and contributions of the Shriners to children’s organizations across Canada,” Sally Caudill, Town of Canmore chief administrative officer, said in a statement to Global News. “Bands in Canmore’s parade are by invitation only. Unfortunately, the Shriners did not register in advance, as required, for the Town’s Canada Day parade this year, so we did not know they were coming.

“Therefore, we were unable to notify them in advance that we would not accept their Al Azhar Oriental Band as a parade participant as it is culturally appropriative and does not fit with our community values and standards.”

Jim Brown, Al Azhar Shriners of Southern Alberta potentate, tells Global News that the nearly 20 members of the local band, who cover their own travel expenses, perform “in Middle Eastern garb” to entertain the children along the parade route and to raise awareness for the Shriners’ commitment to helping children with medical concerns.

Brown called Canmore’s decision “a little surprising,” adding that “it’s a shame” that the band couldn’t play for the children, and that the Shriners would “review the facts.”

He conceded that societal attitudes and the times are changing, and conversations would likely be had at the local level as well as higher up on the future of the Oriental band name.

The Calgary-based band is part of the international Association of Shrine Oriental Bands, which began nearly a century ago at a time when the name and costumes were said to embrace the mystique of foreign lands.

Brown says several factions of the Shriners participated in Canada Day parades last weekend in Banff, Drumheller and Airdrie, and will be a part of Friday’s Calgary Stampede Parade as well as Saturday’s Bowness Stampede Parade & Breakfast.

According to Brown, there are more than 200,000 registered Shriners throughout the world.