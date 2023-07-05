Menu

Crime

1 person arrested following death in west end of London, Ont.

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted July 5, 2023 5:43 pm
London police vehicles outside a residence on Kingsway Avenue on July 5, 2023. View image in full screen
London police vehicles outside a residence on Kingsway Avenue on July 5, 2023. Scott Monich/980 CFPL
London police say one person has been arrested during an investigation into a death in the city’s west end.

Police say they responded at around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a reported medical emergency at 562 Kingsway Ave.

Police say one person was found dead, and a suspect was arrested without incident.

While police remain on the scene, they say there is no threat to public safety.

A neighbour of the residence where the incident occurred told Global News the occupant of the home had only moved in around four or five months ago. The neighbour, who wished not to be named, added police were previously called to the home for a domestic dispute only a few days after the move in.

The investigation has been reassigned to the major crimes section and is described as being in its early stages. Police add that information will be provided when available.

