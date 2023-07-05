SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

RCMP hoping to speak with quad riders in connection with suspicious fires on Vancouver Island

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 5, 2023 5:28 pm
Wildfire burning out of control near Sayward
The Newcastle Creek Fire is burning out of control 5.5 kilometres west of the village of Sayward on northern Vancouver Island. It was reported Monday afternoon and is estimated to be 90 hectares in size – May 30, 2023
RCMP officers are investigating a series of human-caused wildfires near Sayward.

In June, Sayward RCMP said they became aware that a series of wildfires near Sayward, which is on the northeast coast of Vancouver Island, are believed to be human-caused and maybe even intentionally lit.

The biggest of these fires are the Newcastle Creek fire, which is currently 230 hectares but is being held, and the recently discovered Browning Creek fire, which is much closer to town and, as of 4 p.m. on July 4, is out of control, according to RCMP.

Other fires that were extinguished include the Memekay, White River and Big Tree Mainlines.

“Witnesses in the area of Browning Creek just prior to its discovery observed some quad riders nearby,” Staff Sgt. Kris Clark of the BC RCMP said in a statement. “Police are looking to speak with anyone, including the riders, who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of the Browning Creek fire, or any of the other fires.”

1 million hectares burned so far in 2023, 3rd highest in BC Wildfire Service history

With regard to that fire, investigators are looking for anyone with dashcam video from July 3 in the area between Sabre Road and Ryans Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Island District general investigations section at 250-331-6010.

More on BC
WildfireBC WildfireHuman-caused WildfiresSaywardWildfire Vancouver IslandVancouver Island Wildfireshuman-caused wildfire SaywardSayward firesSayward suspicious firesSayward wildfires
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

