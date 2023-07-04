SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Crews tackle new wildfire near Sawyard on Vancouver Island

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 12:41 am
An air tanker drops retardant on a new wildfire near Sayward on Vancouver Island.
An air tanker drops retardant on a new wildfire near Sayward on Vancouver Island. Courtesy: Laura Thiessen
B.C. crews are responding to yet another wildfire on Vancouver Island, this time near the community of Sayward.

The fire was discovered shortly before 2 p.m. Monday and is burning on H’kusam Mountain, just south of the community of 334 people.

As of Monday evening it was measured at one hectare in size, and was classified as “out of control.”

The BC Wildfire Service said it deployed two initial attack crews and two officers to the fire, with support from two helicopters along with skimmers and air tankers.

The fire is believed to have been started by human activity.

No evacuation alerts or orders have been issued at this time.

Another fire earlier this season burned 230 hectares near Newcastle Creek, just west of Sayward.

 

 

 

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

