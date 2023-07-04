Crews tackle new wildfire near Sawyard on Vancouver Island

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. crews are responding to yet another wildfire on Vancouver Island, this time near the community of Sayward.

The fire was discovered shortly before 2 p.m. Monday and is burning on H’kusam Mountain, just south of the community of 334 people.

As of Monday evening it was measured at one hectare in size, and was classified as “out of control.”

2:06 Evacuation order, alert issued for Knox Mountain wildfire in Kelowna

The BC Wildfire Service said it deployed two initial attack crews and two officers to the fire, with support from two helicopters along with skimmers and air tankers.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire is believed to have been started by human activity.

No evacuation alerts or orders have been issued at this time.

Another fire earlier this season burned 230 hectares near Newcastle Creek, just west of Sayward.