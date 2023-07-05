Man wanted in connection with attempted murder investigation in Toronto, police say

Police are seeking a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on June 3 at around 10:52 p.m., officers received a report about trouble in the Adelaide Street West and Bathurst Street area.
Police said three male suspects were in a silver Toyota RAV 4 vehicle.
According to police, one of the suspects was allegedly armed with a sharp weapon while another was armed with a baseball bat.
Police said a victim was confined in a stairwell and was “slashed repeatedly in the face with a sharp weapon.”
Officers said the victim’s vehicle keys were taken by the suspects.
According to police, the suspects allegedly fled the scene in the RAV 4 and in the victim’s grey Mercedes sedan.
Officers said the victim sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident.
Police are now searching for 29-year-old Carlos Perez Terrero from Montreal.
He is wanted for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit and indictable offence, aggravated assault, weapons dangerous, robbery with an offensive weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failing to comply with probation.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
