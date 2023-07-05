Menu

Crime

Man wanted in connection with attempted murder investigation in Toronto, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 5, 2023 3:31 pm
Carlos Perez Terrero, 29, is wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Toronto.
Carlos Perez Terrero, 29, is wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout
Police are seeking a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on June 3 at around 10:52 p.m., officers received a report about trouble in the Adelaide Street West and Bathurst Street area.

Police said three male suspects were in a silver Toyota RAV 4 vehicle.

According to police, one of the suspects was allegedly armed with a sharp weapon while another was armed with a baseball bat.

Police said a victim was confined in a stairwell and was “slashed repeatedly in the face with a sharp weapon.”

Officers said the victim’s vehicle keys were taken by the suspects.

According to police, the suspects allegedly fled the scene in the RAV 4 and in the victim’s grey Mercedes sedan.

Officers said the victim sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident.

Police are now searching for 29-year-old Carlos Perez Terrero from Montreal.

He is wanted for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit and indictable offence, aggravated assault, weapons dangerous, robbery with an offensive weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failing to comply with probation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

