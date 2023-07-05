Menu

Crime

Two Manitoba women arrested after traffic stop turns up forged documents, cocaine

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 5, 2023 3:35 pm
Contraband seized by Manitoba RCMP June 30. View image in full screen
Contraband seized by Manitoba RCMP June 30. Manitoba RCMP
A duo from Moose Lake, Man., are facing more than a dozen charges between them after an arrest by RCMP during a traffic stop late last month.

Manitoba RCMP said they were conducting traffic enforcement in Opaskwayak Cree Nation alongside Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) June 30, when they spotted a licence plate that had been reported stolen from Winnipeg.

A search of the vehicle turned up a treasure trove of contraband, including multiple ID cards and driver’s licenses believed to be stolen or fake, a fake Indian Status card, and a total of 23 debit and credit cards, also believed to stolen. Police also seized 10 grams of suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, 12 cellphones, cash, and a number of forged and fake cheques.

The 32-year-old driver, police said, was on probation due to a conviction for possession for the purpose of trafficking. She was charged with that offence again, along with possessing proceeds of crime, fraud, possessing forged documents, unlawful transportation of both liquor and cannabis, driving without a valid licence, and driving an unregistered vehicle.

She was taken into custody, while the passenger, 24, was released pending a court appearance on charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing proceeds of crime, fraud, and possessing forged documents.

Police said they continue to investigate the fake and forged documents.

Brandon bylaw officer charged with 5 counts of fraud after pocketing animal control fees, police chief says
