Canada

Kelowna RCMP investigating ‘unknown threat’ at courthouse

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 5, 2023 2:06 pm
Police tape surrounds the courthouse in Kelowna, B.C., on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Police tape surrounds the courthouse in Kelowna, B.C., on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Global News
Police in Kelowna are investigating what they call an unknown threat at the courthouse and have closed a small portion of the downtown area to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The closure affects the 1300 block of Water Street, and police are asking the public to stay out of the area.

Police say they received a threat directed towards the courthouse, so they evacuated the building.

“We are in the process of clearing it. We have a team inside searching to make sure it’s safe for the public to re-enter,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

