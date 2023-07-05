Menu

Crime

Kelowna Ferrari driver smashes into 3 parked vehicles

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 5, 2023 2:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Ferrari-riding rattlesnake doing well back home'
Ferrari-riding rattlesnake doing well back home
A rattlesnake that caught a luxurious car ride from Osoyoos to Vancouver last year was recently found outside of his den in the Nk'Mip Desert. As Taya Fast reports, researchers were quite surprised to see him again – May 1, 2023
A new luxury car was taken on a bumpy ride last week when its driver smashed it into three parked vehicles.

At around 5 p.m. June 30, according to RCMP, the luxury sports car was travelling east on Recreation Avenue in Kelowna, B.C., and struck three parked vehicles.

“The driver of the luxury sports car was arrested and later released pending charges for Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Failure or Refusal to Comply with a Breath Screening Demand,” RCMP said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Luxury sports cars roar through the Okanagan to raise funds for charities'
Luxury sports cars roar through the Okanagan to raise funds for charities

The extent of the damage to the vehicles involved has not been disclosed by police.

The investigation is ongoing and the Kelowna RCMP is seeking dashcam or cellphone video of the incident.

Those who have information are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-37044 if they witnessed this event and/or have any video evidence.

