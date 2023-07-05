Kelowna Ferrari driver smashes into 3 parked vehicles

A new luxury car was taken on a bumpy ride last week when its driver smashed it into three parked vehicles.
At around 5 p.m. June 30, according to RCMP, the luxury sports car was travelling east on Recreation Avenue in Kelowna, B.C., and struck three parked vehicles.
“The driver of the luxury sports car was arrested and later released pending charges for Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Failure or Refusal to Comply with a Breath Screening Demand,” RCMP said in a press release.
The extent of the damage to the vehicles involved has not been disclosed by police.
The investigation is ongoing and the Kelowna RCMP is seeking dashcam or cellphone video of the incident.
Those who have information are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-37044 if they witnessed this event and/or have any video evidence.
