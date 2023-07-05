Menu

Crime

Still no suspect info after Mississauga shooting that left 4 injured

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 5, 2023 2:19 pm
Police remained at the scene of the quadruple shooting into the day on Sunday. View image in full screen
Police remained at the scene of the quadruple shooting into the day on Sunday. Ryan Rocca / Global News
Peel Regional Police say they still don’t have suspect information in relation to a shooting in Mississauga last weekend that left four people injured.

It happened at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at a commercial plaza in the Queensway and Stanfield Road area.

Four victims were shot and went to various GTA hospitals with serious injuries.

Police said that the suspects fled in a stolen 2020 White Ram 1500 pickup truck, which was later found abandoned in Caledon.

Police previously said the victims were not co-operative with police and one person’s hospital escort left without providing a statement.

Officers believe the shooting was targeted.

On Wednesday, police told Global News there still is no suspect information.

“This is still an active investigation,” Const. Sarah Patten said in an email.

Patten said officers did not have an update on the victims’ conditions.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

— With files from Isaac Callan

Police said this stolen pickup was located abandoned in Caledon.
Police said this stolen pickup was located abandoned in Caledon. Handout / Peel Regional Police
