Still no suspect info after Mississauga shooting that left 4 injured

Peel Regional Police say they still don’t have suspect information in relation to a shooting in Mississauga last weekend that left four people injured.

It happened at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at a commercial plaza in the Queensway and Stanfield Road area.

Four victims were shot and went to various GTA hospitals with serious injuries.

Police said that the suspects fled in a stolen 2020 White Ram 1500 pickup truck, which was later found abandoned in Caledon.

Police previously said the victims were not co-operative with police and one person’s hospital escort left without providing a statement.

Officers believe the shooting was targeted.

On Wednesday, police told Global News there still is no suspect information.

“This is still an active investigation,” Const. Sarah Patten said in an email.

Patten said officers did not have an update on the victims’ conditions.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

— With files from Isaac Callan