Missing woman found trapped in mud, after 3 days of crying for help

A missing Massachusetts woman was found alive on Monday after she was discovered in a state park where she’d been stuck in the mud for several days.

Emma Tetewsky, 31, was found trapped in a swamp-like area of Borderland State Park after a group of hikers heard a woman’s voice calling for help around 6 p.m. local time. The hikers called 911 for assistance, as they could not see where the cries were coming from.

In a joint statement from the local Easton and Stoughton police and fire departments, officials said Tetewsky was stuck in the muddy area for “at least three days.”

When officials arrived at Borderland State Park, less than 50 kilometres south of Boston, three officers reportedly had to wade through about 15 metres of thick brush and swampland to get to Tetewsky. They required all-terrain vehicles to reach the area of the park where she was located.

View image in full screen All-terrain vehicles were used to reach the area where Emma Tetewsky was trapped in the mud. Easton Police Department

The rescue personnel carried Tetewsky back to shore, where firefighters provided medical attention. She was transported to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Tetewsky was reported missing on June 26 when she did not return home the day prior. She was last seen by her family near her residence in Stoughton, Mass., and reportedly was not carrying her cellphone. She did not have access to a car.

Her family said she had a history of mental illness, and asked their local communities for help in finding her.

After she was reported missing, state and local police collaborated to execute ground and aerial searches for Tetewsky. All efforts were fruitless.

It is not yet clear how Tetewsky got stuck.

Easton police Chief Keith Boone praised the work of the first responders in the rescue.

“I’d like to commend our Easton officers, who blindly jumped into the water and followed the woman’s calls for help,” he said in the joint press release. “Their immediate action resulted in saving Emma Tetewsky. We’d also like to thank our incredible Fire Department, Borderland State Park rangers, and the hikers who heard Emma and called 911. Without this coordinated effort, this rescue would not have been successful.”