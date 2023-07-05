Second highest kidney transplant numbers recorded in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Forty-six adult kidney transplants were performed from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023, the second-highest number to ever be recorded in the province.

The government of Saskatchewan said these numbers were possible due to a record number of deceased donors – 30 – during the period.

“There are currently 800 Saskatchewan adult and pediatric residents living with a donated organ,” read a release from the government.

The release stated that 276 patients also donated ocular tissue, which helps recipients with poor eyesight.

“Transplantation is a massive team effort. Patients who are waiting for a transplant have often been dealing with organ failure for a long time, spending a lot of time in hospitals and not knowing if they’ll get the transplant they need in time,” said Saskatoon transplant surgeon Dr. Michael Moser.

“Once they do receive their transplant, which is often called ‘the gift of life,’ most patients experience a remarkable turnaround almost immediately.”

The government said that only 32 per cent of Canadians have registered to be a donor.