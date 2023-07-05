Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Goalie DiVincentiis signs entry-level deal with Jets

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 5, 2023 11:37 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Winnipeg Jets have signed a standout OHL goalie to an entry-level deal.

The team announced Wednesday that 19-year-old Domenic DiVincentiis, the Jets’ seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft, agreed to a three-year contract with an average annual NHL value of $858,333.

Story continues below advertisement

The North Bay Battalion goaltender was selected to the OHL’s first all-star team and earned the league’s Goaltender of the Year award last season, recording a 2.33 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

DiVincentiis, from Bolton, Ont., also led the Battalion to the OHL’s Eastern Conference championship, with a shutout and a 2.41 GAA and .926 save percentage in the playoffs.

Trending Now

He’s currently in Winnipeg with other Jets prospects as part of the 2023 development camp, which runs until Saturday at the Hockey For All Centre.

Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets offseason so far'
John Shannon on the Jets offseason so far
Winnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsOHLWinnipeg hockeyNHL draftnorth bay battalionDomenic DiVincentiis
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content