Goalie DiVincentiis signs entry-level deal with Jets

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Winnipeg Jets have signed a standout OHL goalie to an entry-level deal.

The team announced Wednesday that 19-year-old Domenic DiVincentiis, the Jets’ seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft, agreed to a three-year contract with an average annual NHL value of $858,333.

INKED ✍️ The #NHLJets have signed goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis to a three-year, entry-level contract! — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) July 5, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

The North Bay Battalion goaltender was selected to the OHL’s first all-star team and earned the league’s Goaltender of the Year award last season, recording a 2.33 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

DiVincentiis, from Bolton, Ont., also led the Battalion to the OHL’s Eastern Conference championship, with a shutout and a 2.41 GAA and .926 save percentage in the playoffs.

He’s currently in Winnipeg with other Jets prospects as part of the 2023 development camp, which runs until Saturday at the Hockey For All Centre.