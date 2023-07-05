Menu

Crime

Theft suspect slams into dump truck during getaway from Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 5, 2023 11:38 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay file
Waterloo regional police say a Waterloo, Ont., man was arrested after a police chase that included a stolen car colliding with a dump truck and several ignored red lights.

Officers were initially dispatched to a restaurant on Fairway Road after a robbery was reported on Tuesday at lunchtime. A man pulled a knife on an employee while demanding cash, according to police.

They say the man then stole a rental vehicle that had been left unattended while idling in the area and fled the scene.

Police say officers then spotted the vehicle on King Street East, but the driver hit the gas and took off while running several red lights to evade his pursuers.

The stolen vehicle was then spotted in the Hespeler area of Cambridge before it slammed into a dump truck — but that did not put an end to the chase as the driver kept going.

Police say officers finally caught up with the suspect in downtown Cambridge after finding the vehicle in the Galt area. He was arrested by members of the emergency response team.

A 27-year-old man from Waterloo is facing a number of charges, including robbery with a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and dangerous driving.

