Child dead after alleged impaired driver strikes 5 pedestrians on sidewalk in St. Thomas, Ont.

A child is dead, a woman is fighting for her life in hospital and three others suffered minor injuries after a pickup truck left the roadway and hit five pedestrians on a sidewalk in St. Thomas, Ont., just south of London.

The driver of the red pickup truck was arrested for impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm and remains in custody, police said Tuesday evening.

“Names will not be made public at this time out of respect for the involved families,” police said.

Police say the driver of the pickup lost control of the vehicle while travelling westbound on Talbot Street near the intersection of Caso Crossing just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, striking the five pedestrians.

No other details about the victims, including the deceased child, have been released but police say one woman was taken to London Health Sciences Centre with potentially life-threatening injuries. The other three pedestrians had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.