Crime

Child dead after alleged impaired driver strikes 5 pedestrians on sidewalk in St. Thomas, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel & Ben Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted July 5, 2023 8:43 am
The St. Thomas Police Service (STPS) are investigating after a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Talbot St. and Caso Xing killed one and injured four. View image in full screen
The St. Thomas Police Service (STPS) are investigating after a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Talbot St. and Caso Xing killed one and injured four. @STPSmedia / Twitter
Share

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A child is dead, a woman is fighting for her life in hospital and three others suffered minor injuries after a pickup truck left the roadway and hit five pedestrians on a sidewalk in St. Thomas, Ont., just south of London.

The driver of the red pickup truck was arrested for impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm and remains in custody, police said Tuesday evening.

“Names will not be made public at this time out of respect for the involved families,” police said.

Police say the driver of the pickup lost control of the vehicle while travelling westbound on Talbot Street near the intersection of Caso Crossing just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, striking the five pedestrians.

No other details about the victims, including the deceased child, have been released but police say one woman was taken to London Health Sciences Centre with potentially life-threatening injuries. The other three pedestrians had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

