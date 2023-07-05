Grocery rebate for Canadians kicks in. Who is eligible?

Send this page to someone via email

Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment Wednesday to help with the rising cost of groceries.

The payment, which the Liberal government is calling the grocery rebate, was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.

The Canada Revenue Agency says approximately 11 million Canadians will receive the additional money alongside the regular GST credit payment.

Couples with two children can expect to receive up to an extra $467, single Canadians without children can expect up to an additional $234 and seniors can receive an extra $225 on average.

The federal government also provided a similar payment last fall in what it said was an effort to blunt the effect of high inflation on low and modest-income families.

Canada’s inflation rate slowed to 3.4 per cent in May, but grocery prices continue to rise rapidly, with prices up nine per cent compared to a year ago.