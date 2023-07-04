New University of Lethbridge president walks campus halls in welcome tour

Send this page to someone via email

Ahead of the start of a new school year, the University of Lethbridge welcomed its new president and vice-chancellor Dr. Digvir Jayas for a campus tour.

The whole university community took part in the walk, including staff, students and faculty.

Jayas, with U of L student union president Maleeka Thomas, lead the pack.

“It was pretty amazing to get to experience this, to see the new president come in and embrace students, to ensure that he prioritizes student leadership at the forefront of everything and ensuring that academics is at the forefront as a university,” said Thomas.

“Universities are the students, everybody else is there to support them, to transform their lives, to provide them the education,” said Jayas.

Born on a farm in India, Jayas came to Canada for graduate school at the University of Manitoba, later earning a doctorate in agricultural engineering at the University of Saskatchewan.

“Having a strong agricultural base in Lethbridge, I thought I certainly can make significant contributions,” said Jayas.

He said he hopes to develop an engineering program focused on agri-food industries, sustainability, and environmental sustainability, while also build on university ground in the Southland area, and grow a university physician training program at the U of L.

“There are a lot of opportunities but what we get to do first, I want to decide that with the community,” said Jayas.

He comes to Lethbridge after 25 years with the University of Manitoba in various roles.

Jayas was recently recognized with a Lieutenant Governor’s Award in Manitoba, highlighting distinctive leadership and contributions to public administration.

He’s eager to bring those accolades to Lethbridge.

“That is my style: I want to work as part of the team and have the team work together.”

Jayas officially took the helm of the UofL on July 1, becoming the seventh person to lead the institution.