Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

New University of Lethbridge president walks campus halls in welcome tour

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 7:59 pm
Click to play video: 'New University of Lethbridge president walks the campus'
New University of Lethbridge president walks the campus
There is a new president on campus. Dr. Digvir Jayas walked the halls of the University of Lethbridge Tuesday to mark his first week on the job. Jayas, now the institution's seventh president and vice-chancellor, met with students, staff and faculty. Jaclyn Kucey has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ahead of the start of a new school year, the University of Lethbridge welcomed its new president and vice-chancellor Dr. Digvir Jayas for a campus tour.

The whole university community took part in the walk, including staff, students and faculty.

Jayas, with U of L student union president Maleeka Thomas, lead the pack.

“It was pretty amazing to get to experience this, to see the new president come in and embrace students, to ensure that he prioritizes student leadership at the forefront of everything and ensuring that academics is at the forefront as a university,” said Thomas.

“Universities are the students, everybody else is there to support them, to transform their lives, to provide them the education,” said Jayas.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government will require annual ‘free speech reporting’ from post-secondary schools'
Alberta government will require annual ‘free speech reporting’ from post-secondary schools

Born on a farm in India, Jayas came to Canada for graduate school at the University of Manitoba, later earning a doctorate in agricultural engineering at the University of Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

“Having a strong agricultural base in Lethbridge, I thought I certainly can make significant contributions,” said Jayas.

Trending Now

He said he hopes to develop an engineering program focused on agri-food industries, sustainability, and environmental sustainability, while also build on university ground in the Southland area, and grow a university physician training program at the U of L.

“There are a lot of opportunities but what we get to do first, I want to decide that with the community,” said Jayas.

He comes to Lethbridge after 25 years with the University of Manitoba in various roles.

Jayas was recently recognized with a Lieutenant Governor’s Award in Manitoba, highlighting distinctive leadership and contributions to public administration.

He’s eager to bring those accolades to Lethbridge.

“That is my style: I want to work as part of the team and have the team work together.”

Jayas officially took the helm of the UofL on July 1, becoming the seventh person to lead the institution.

More on Canada
Lethbridgevice-chancellordr. digvir jayasjayaslethbridge univeristyuniveristy of lethbridgeuniveristy of lethbridge presidentuofl presidentuofl vice chancellor
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content