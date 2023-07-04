Police investigating after vehicle, motorcycle collide in Toronto

Police are investigating after a vehicle and motorcycle collided in Toronto.
Toronto police said the collision occurred on Tuesday in the Dawes Road and Halsey Avenue area at around 6:20 p.m.
Officers said a vehicle and motorcycle collided at the intersection.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Paramedics told Global News they took a man to a local trauma centre in serious-but-stable condition.
Officers said to expect delays in the area.
