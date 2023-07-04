Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after vehicle, motorcycle collide in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 7:29 pm
A Toronto Police logo is shown during a press conference in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police logo is shown during a press conference in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating after a vehicle and motorcycle collided in Toronto.

Toronto police said the collision occurred on Tuesday in the Dawes Road and Halsey Avenue area at around 6:20 p.m.

Officers said a vehicle and motorcycle collided at the intersection.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Paramedics told Global News they took a man to a local trauma centre in serious-but-stable condition.

Officers said to expect delays in the area.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Toronto PoliceCollisionTPSToronto CollisionDawes RoadToronto Motorcycle Collisiondenora drive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content