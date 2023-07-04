Police investigating after vehicle, motorcycle collide in Toronto

See more sharing options

Police are investigating after a vehicle and motorcycle collided in Toronto.

Toronto police said the collision occurred on Tuesday in the Dawes Road and Halsey Avenue area at around 6:20 p.m.

Officers said a vehicle and motorcycle collided at the intersection.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Paramedics told Global News they took a man to a local trauma centre in serious-but-stable condition.

Officers said to expect delays in the area.

COLLISION:

Dawes Rd & Halsey Ave

6:20 pm

– reports of vehicle and motorcycle involved

– in the intersection

– driver still o/s

– police o/s

– @TorontoMedics o/s assessing injuries

– S/B Dawes Rd closed at Denora Dr

– expect delays in the area#GO1551098

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 4, 2023