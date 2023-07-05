Guelph man faces charges in Mount Forest incident

A Guelph man is facing assault charges in connection with an incident in Wellington North.
Wellington County OPP were called to an area on Main Street South in the Mount Forest area Friday night.
Investigators say someone was assaulted with a weapon at around 10:30 p.m.
They say the victim received minor injuries as a result.
A 20-year-old was arrested and is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on August 18.
Trending Now
Wellington County OPP continue to investigate and anyone with information on this is asked to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
More on Crime
- Man who attacked B.C. Uber driver sentenced to 1 day in jail, 1 year probation
- Teen stabbed to death after basketball game with family in Hamilton, Ont.: police
- Gender studies students at University of Waterloo returning to class this week: school president
- Body discovered in St. Lawrence River near small island: Akwesasne police
Comments