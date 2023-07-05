Guelph man faces charges in Mount Forest incident

See more sharing options

A Guelph man is facing assault charges in connection with an incident in Wellington North.

Wellington County OPP were called to an area on Main Street South in the Mount Forest area Friday night.

Investigators say someone was assaulted with a weapon at around 10:30 p.m.

They say the victim received minor injuries as a result.

A 20-year-old was arrested and is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on August 18.

Wellington County OPP continue to investigate and anyone with information on this is asked to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.