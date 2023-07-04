Menu

Canada

Partial roof collapse injures construction workers at Murray Library

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 6:36 pm
Officials on the scene after the University of Saskatchewan sent out an emergency alert. View image in full screen
Officials on the scene after the University of Saskatchewan sent out an emergency alert. Global News/ Slavo Kutas
A partial roof collapse of a University of Saskatchewan building Tuesday afternoon has injured several construction workers.

The University of Saskatchewan sent an alert via USafe saying there was an ongoing emergency event at Murray Library Tuesday afternoon.

The Saskatoon police reported a portion of the library’s roof collapsed in on a crew of five construction workers, sending three to the hospital with minor injuries.

Saskatoon Fire Department confirmed one worker was trapped under roof panels and fractured his leg. Another received an ankle fracture injury and the third had bruising to his body.

The building was under repair at the time of the incident.

Portions of College Drive and Wiggins Drive that were taped off earlier this afternoon have since re-opened.

Global News will update this story as more information is made available.

