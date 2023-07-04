Manitoba’s police watchdog investigating car crash with RCMP cruiser

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s police watchdog say it’s investigating a car crash involving a marked RCMP cruiser and two civilian cars in Portage la Prairie.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said on June 30 they were notified of an accident that occurred at about 5:30 p.m. that day. RCMP told the IIU two vehicles and a marked cruiser collided at the intersection of Saskatchewan Avenue and Elm Street when officers were responding to a “high-priority request for assistance.”

No one was badly hurt.

The civilian director has determined it is in the public’s interest to investigate.

Anyone who has information or video footage that could help the investigation are asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.