Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba’s police watchdog investigating car crash with RCMP cruiser

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 5:52 pm
The IIU is investigating a crash between a police cruiser and two cars in Portage la Prairie.
The IIU is investigating a crash between a police cruiser and two cars in Portage la Prairie. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba’s police watchdog say it’s investigating a car crash involving a marked RCMP cruiser and two civilian cars in Portage la Prairie.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said on June 30 they were notified of an accident that occurred at about 5:30 p.m. that day. RCMP told the IIU two vehicles and a marked cruiser collided at the intersection of Saskatchewan Avenue and Elm Street when officers were responding to a “high-priority request for assistance.”

No one was badly hurt.

The civilian director has determined it is in the public’s interest to investigate.

Anyone who has information or video footage that could help the investigation are asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP officer charged with assault after incident at Winnipeg airport: investigations unit'
Manitoba RCMP officer charged with assault after incident at Winnipeg airport: investigations unit
Portage la PrairieIIURCMP InvestigationIndependent Investigation UnitRCMP crashmanitoba car crashIIU investigation

Sponsored content