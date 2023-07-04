Sask. RCMP respond to 3 fatal collisions over long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are dead from three separate collisions over the long weekend in Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan RCMP stated they responded to two collisions on June 30 and one on July 2.

On June 30 at 10:30 p.m., the Wadena RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Fishing Lake First Nation.

“The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was declared deceased by EMS at the scene,” stated police. “He has been identified as a 52-year-old male from Fishing Lake First Nation. His family has been notified.”

On June 30 at 3:30 p.m., Beauval RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Canoe Road, south of Canoe Narrows. According to a release, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was declared deceased by EMS at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

“He has been identified as a 27-year-old male from Beauval,” stated police. “His family has been notified.”

On July 2 at 5:15 a.m., the Morse RCMP received a report of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Chaplin.

“Investigation determined the vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in a body of water,” RCMP stated. “The adult male driver was pronounced deceased by EMS at the scene. He has been identified as a 36-year-old male from Sherwood Park, Alberta.”

RCMP said the victim’s family has been notified and the adult female passenger was transported to hospital via STARS with injuries described as serious.

All three collisions remain under investigation by Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionists and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.