Crime

Kelowna, B.C. man arrested in aftermath of ER stabbing

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 5:21 pm
FILE. Kelowna General Hospital. View image in full screen
FILE. Kelowna General Hospital. Global News
A man accused of a Tuesday morning assault that left two people injured at Kelowna General Hospital’s emergency room is now in police custody awaiting charges.

“The incident (involved) two individuals. A third individual, a KGH security guard who responded, was treated for an injury sustained from a small metal object and was subsequently discharged,” an Interior Health representative said, noting that the “Code White,” or episode of aggression, was reported just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Kelowna General Hospital operating at over capacity

Interior Health said they can’t speak to details of the incident, however, witnesses to the scene and police have described it as a stabbing.

Interior Health said that all incidents of aggression are taken seriously.

“(We) recognize they impact all patients and staff who are involved or witness them,” an Interior Health representative said.

“We are providing follow-up support to individuals who need it and want to thank our staff and the security staff for their quick response that prevented further injuries.”

RCMP have said the man, who is yet to be identified, is in police custody and awaiting a court appearance.

Kelowna RCMPKGHCode WhiteER violenceKelowna ER stabbingKGH security guardstabbing in kelowna general hospital
