Crews battling ‘multiple’ brush fires near Nanaimo highway

Firefighters in Nanaimo, B.C., were called to tackle “multiple” brush fires near Highway 19 on Tuesday.

In a social media post, Nanaimo Fire Rescue said its crews had deployed to battle the fires in the Parkway and Northfield area.

“Please avoid the area. We have multiple trucks on the roads,” the fire service said.

Brush fire on the West side of Hwy 19 in Nanaimo just south of Northfield Road. Wonderful to see so many ⁦@NanaimoFire⁩ ⁦@NanaimoRCMP⁩ on hand keeping us safe. ⁦@DriveBC⁩ pic.twitter.com/hRlBpgfeQW — Claire Smith (@ClaireConnects) July 4, 2023

DriveBC said the incident had affected traffic in both directions at the intersection of Northfield Road and East Wellington Road, and warned drivers to expect delays.

As of Tuesday, the fire danger rating across Vancouver Island was classified as “extreme,” with BC Wildfire Service lead fire weather forecaster Matt MacDonald describing the situation as a “sleeping dragon.”

The Coastal Fire Centre including #VanIsl is somewhat of a sleeping dragon with very high fire danger ratings. The developing outflow pattern (hot & dry) + the risk of lightning in the coming days does not bode well… The dragon may awaken.#BCwildfire #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/MeOzI4vJyj — Matt MacDonald (@meteo_matt) July 4, 2023