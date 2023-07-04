Crews battling ‘multiple’ brush fires near Nanaimo highway

Firefighters in Nanaimo, B.C., were called to tackle “multiple” brush fires near Highway 19 on Tuesday.
In a social media post, Nanaimo Fire Rescue said its crews had deployed to battle the fires in the Parkway and Northfield area.
“Please avoid the area. We have multiple trucks on the roads,” the fire service said.
DriveBC said the incident had affected traffic in both directions at the intersection of Northfield Road and East Wellington Road, and warned drivers to expect delays.
As of Tuesday, the fire danger rating across Vancouver Island was classified as “extreme,” with BC Wildfire Service lead fire weather forecaster Matt MacDonald describing the situation as a “sleeping dragon.”
