Video link
Headline link
Fire

Crews battling ‘multiple’ brush fires near Nanaimo highway

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 4:42 pm
A brush fire seen burning near Highway 19 in Nanaimo, B.C., on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. View image in full screen
A brush fire seen burning near Highway 19 in Nanaimo, B.C., on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Nanaimo Fire Rescue
Firefighters in Nanaimo, B.C., were called to tackle “multiple” brush fires near Highway 19 on Tuesday.

In a social media post, Nanaimo Fire Rescue said its crews had deployed to battle the fires in the Parkway and Northfield area.

“Please avoid the area. We have multiple trucks on the roads,” the fire service said.

DriveBC said the incident had affected traffic in both directions at the intersection of Northfield Road and East Wellington Road, and warned drivers to expect delays.

As of Tuesday, the fire danger rating across Vancouver Island was classified as “extreme,” with BC Wildfire Service lead fire weather forecaster Matt MacDonald describing the situation as a “sleeping dragon.”

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

