Man who attacked B.C. Uber driver sentenced to 1 day in jail, 1 year probation

The man who assaulted an Uber driver in Abbotsford, B.C. in April has been sentenced to one day in jail and a year’s probation.

The incident was caught on camera.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed that William Tickle pleaded guilty to assault on June 28, and received credit for time served – for 44 days spent behind bars – before sentencing.

He’s also been ordered to pay a $100 victim surcharge.

0:29 Video shows attack on Uber driver in Abbotsford

The attack unfolded on April 18, while Uber driver Aman Sood was transporting Tickle.

Sood said Tickle became verbally abusive about the route he’d chosen to drive, and that when he pulled over Tickle attacked him.

Video of the incident shows Tickle leaning forward, yelling, then starting to punch Sood in the head.

Police were able to later track down Tickle and arrest him without incident.

Video of the assault sparked concern about safety for precarious gig workers like ride-share drivers and calls from the B.C. Federation of Labour for better protections for people in the industry.

Sood reported not being able to work after the incident and later met with B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains, who said the province was looking at ways to better protect gig workers.