Regina residents bundled up as summer temperatures get cooler

Send this page to someone via email

The summer is not so hot, hot, hot after all. After returning from the long weekend, Regina residents are bundled up in jackets and bunnyhugs to keep warm during a cool and brisk July day.

“It’s been windy for the past few days here, too, but hopefully it continues to blow out that kind of smoke and stuff that’s in the air recently,” said Matthew Maryfield.

“There’s not a ton of people in the park today, which is too bad because I know more people would show up. But yeah, it’s a little cold … not used to it in the summer.”

Yehor Stamchemko from Ukraine is not liking the cold weather either.

“I do not like Canadian winter,” he said. “It’s very horrible for me because it’s summer and it must be cool weather, but it’s not actually.”

Story continues below advertisement

Visitors from the West Coast made a pit stop in Regina trekking to Newfoundland for a summer getaway. But with the weather in the Queen City prompted the couple to go buy warmer clothing.

“This is the worst,” said David Lastener. “This is a summer vacation. It’s not very summery.”

Meteorologist Peter Quinlan said over the weekend, Saskatchewan had a cold front that came through which brought in the persistent northwest flow.

“You probably noticed those gusty winds from that cold northwesterly direction,” he said. “That is why those temperatures have been smashed down and we aren’t able to warm up quite as much as we were originally earlier in the weekend and last week.”

Quinlan said we will eventually see the pattern move out and temperatures will return to the mid upper 20s.

“This is just a minor blip in the overall long-range forecast for July, which is expected to be above average,” he said.