Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Wildfires lead to Paramount lower first half 2023 average sales volumes expectations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2023 2:40 pm
The Paramount Resources Ltd. logo is shown in this undated handout photo. Paramount says it expects its average sales volumes for the first half of 2023 to come in below its earlier guidance as it works to restore the last of the production that was put on hold due to the Alberta wildfires. View image in full screen
The Paramount Resources Ltd. logo is shown in this undated handout photo. Paramount says it expects its average sales volumes for the first half of 2023 to come in below its earlier guidance as it works to restore the last of the production that was put on hold due to the Alberta wildfires. THE CANADIAN PRESS / handout, Paramount Resources Ltd.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Paramount Resources Ltd. says it expects its average sales volumes for the first half of 2023 will come in below its earlier guidance as it works to restore the last of the production that was put on hold due to the Alberta wildfires.

The company says average sales volumes for the first half 2023 are expected to be about 92,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

The figure is down from its previous guidance of between 96,000 to 101,000 boepd for the first half of this year.

Paramount says it is working to restore the last of the curtailed production and continues to assess the impact of the fires due to interruptions to maintenance and development work.

Trending Now

It says it has successfully restored all but about 2,500 boepd of the production that had been curtailed as a result of the wildfires.

Story continues below advertisement

Paramount was one of several energy companies that were forced to stop production temporarily in Alberta earlier this year due to wildfires.

More on Calgary
More on Canada
Climate ChangeWildfiresAlberta WildfiresAlberta oil and gasAlberta energyParamount ResourcesParamount Resources Ltd.wildfires impact
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content