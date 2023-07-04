Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Competition Bureau movie ticket price dripping case should be dismissed: Cineplex

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2023 1:39 pm
A Cineplex Odeon Theatre is shown in Toronto on December 16, 2019. Cineplex Inc. saw its first-quarter loss narrow compared with a year ago as its revenue increased nearly 50 per cent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim. View image in full screen
A Cineplex Odeon Theatre is shown in Toronto on December 16, 2019. Cineplex Inc. saw its first-quarter loss narrow compared with a year ago as its revenue increased nearly 50 per cent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim. AVE
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. says a case the Competition Bureau recently launched against the theatre chain should be dismissed because it’s based on a “mischaracterization.”

The case from the competition watchdog is based on the premise that fees applied to some Cineplex movie tickets bought online constitute price dripping, where customers are drawn into a purchase without full disclosure of the final cost.

The bureau alleged in May that consumers can’t buy tickets online at advertised prices because there is a mandatory $1.50 fee for booking online.

In a court filing, Cineplex says there is no price dripping in its purchase process because moviegoers are told about fees they may face as soon as they select a screening and type of ticket.

Trending Now

Cineplex says a customer who decides to purchase a ticket online is shown the price, including fees, on the first page of the buying process.

Story continues below advertisement

It adds that moviegoers can skip the fee entirely by making a purchase in theatres or by being a member of their CineClub membership program.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2023.

More on Toronto
MoviesCINEPLEXCompetition BureauMovie TheatresCineplex movie theatrescineplex movie ticketscineplex case
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content