Competition Bureau movie ticket price dripping case should be dismissed: Cineplex

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. says a case the Competition Bureau recently launched against the theatre chain should be dismissed because it’s based on a “mischaracterization.”

The case from the competition watchdog is based on the premise that fees applied to some Cineplex movie tickets bought online constitute price dripping, where customers are drawn into a purchase without full disclosure of the final cost.

The bureau alleged in May that consumers can’t buy tickets online at advertised prices because there is a mandatory $1.50 fee for booking online.

In a court filing, Cineplex says there is no price dripping in its purchase process because moviegoers are told about fees they may face as soon as they select a screening and type of ticket.

Cineplex says a customer who decides to purchase a ticket online is shown the price, including fees, on the first page of the buying process.

Story continues below advertisement

It adds that moviegoers can skip the fee entirely by making a purchase in theatres or by being a member of their CineClub membership program.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2023.