Manager charged after employee sexually assaulted, job threatened: Aylmer, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains content that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A 20-year-old man is facing sex crimes charges after an 18-year-old employee reported to police in Aylmer, Ont., that she had been sexually assaulted on the job and told to keep quiet or she’d be fired, police say.

According to police, at around 9 p.m. on June 26, an employee began making sexual advances toward her while they were working at a business on Talbot Street in Aylmer.

“The male then grabbed victim’s wrist and pulled her into the ladies washroom where he proceeded to lift her shirt and fondled her breast. He blocked the doorway so the victim could not leave the washroom and he recorded the incident on his phone,” police said in a release.

“The accused threatened to get the victim fired if she said anything.”

Story continues below advertisement

Chief Zvonko Horvat said in a phone interview that the suspect was a manager at the business but he would not provide any additional details about the business in order to protect the identity of the victim.

A London man, 20, is facing charges of sexual assault, forcible confinement, distributing an intimate image without consent, and threats and retaliation against employees.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, help is available. See here for a list of resources on where to get help. If you are a child or youth in need of assistance, please contact the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868.