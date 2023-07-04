Police in York Region issue warning after suspected fentanyl overdoses

Send this page to someone via email

Police in York Region are warning the public after five suspected fentanyl overdoses were reported over the long-weekend.

York Regional Police said between midnight on July 1 and 1 a.m. on July 2, officers responded to two overdose calls in Vaughan.

“It was learned both victims had attended the same party in the area of Beverley Glen Boulevard and Dufferin Street and had taken cocaine believed to be laced with fentanyl,” police said.

Police said on July 1, a male was also found unresponsive in a bus shelter in Vaughan.

According to police, he was taken to hospital where he later died.

“He was found to have cocaine on him at the time,” officers said.

Officers said there were three other occurrences of suspected fentanyl overdoses in Newmarket and Georgina over the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the incidents involved cocaine that was believed to be laced with fentanyl, police said.

“The community is reminded that any drug is considered dangerous and potentially lethal,” police said. “Street drugs can contain other drugs that could be life threatening and the user may not know what they are actually ingesting until it’s too late.”

Officers said symptoms of overdose include slow, irregular and shallow respirations, with pinpoint pupils, muscle rigidity, seizures and unconsciousness that can lead to comas.

Police said minor effects can include dizziness, drowsiness, headache, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting.