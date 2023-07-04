Menu

Fire

Knox Mountain fire alerts and orders rescinded, but hazards remain

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 1:47 pm
Fire mitigation helps prevent wildfire spread
Officials however say the Knox Mountain wildfire could have been a lot worse. Officials credit previous fire mitigation work and the fast response of fire crews for preventing the fire from spreading any further. Taya Fast reports.
Hot spots from Kelowna’s Knox Mountain wildfire will continue to smoulder and concerns about hazards such as sinkholes created by burning trees roots will linger.

But, as of Tuesday morning, all evacuation alerts and the state of emergency have been rescinded.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan announced the changes on Tuesday, adding that the low-intensity fire is under control at 6.5 hectares and that the Kelowna Fire Department will remain on scene until the hazards dissipate.

Knox Mountain Wildfire classified as under control after sparking on Canada Day

“While the fire is now under control, we would like to remind our residents that this is still an active fire and in areas the fire is no longer burning, there are still potential hazards,” said Kelowna Fire Department deputy fire chief Sandra Follack.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and for helping with firefighting efforts by remaining away from the areas of Knox Mountain Park that were part of the active fire as crews continue fire suppression efforts.”

Most of Knox Mountain Park remains closed and city staff will be in the park on Tuesday to identify mitigation hazards and assess damage to infrastructure.

Gender reveal party suspected as cause of wildfire near Jolly Lake
