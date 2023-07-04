Southern Georgian Bay OPP seek suspect in Canada Day shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are looking for a suspect in a Tay Township shooting on Canada Day.

Officers responded to the home on Maple Street, near Park Street, in Victoria Harbour, around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.

The OPP Communication Centre received a 911 call, reporting that an unknown male had attended the residence, fired a gun several times, and fled the scene.

One person in the home was taken to an area hospital by County of Simcoe Paramedic Services for treatment of a minor injury and has been released.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

Police warn that the suspect may still be armed and are asking that anyone who sees a suspicious person who may be linked to this incident, call 911 and not approach them.