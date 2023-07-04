Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Southern Georgian Bay OPP seek suspect in Canada Day shooting

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 12:12 pm
A close-up of an OPP cruiser door. View image in full screen
FILE. The Canadian Press file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are looking for a suspect in a Tay Township shooting on Canada Day.

Officers responded to the home on Maple Street, near Park Street, in Victoria Harbour, around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.

The OPP Communication Centre received a 911 call, reporting that an unknown male had attended the residence, fired a gun several times, and fled the scene.

One person in the home was taken to an area hospital by County of Simcoe Paramedic Services for treatment of a minor injury and has been released.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

Police warn that the suspect may still be armed and are asking that anyone who sees a suspicious person who may be linked to this incident, call 911 and not approach them.

Advertisement
Related News
ShootingOPPCanada DayTay TownshipSouther Georgian Bay Ontario Provincal PoliceVictoria Harbour shootingTay Township shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content