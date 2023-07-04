Menu

Economy

Energy stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite as oil tops US$70 a barrel

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2023 11:42 am
The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
Energy stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading as the price of oil also rose to top US$70 a barrel.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 44.31 points at 20,199.60.

U.S. stock markets are closed for the Independence Day holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.68 cents US compared with 75.53 cents US on Friday.

The August crude oil contract was up US$1.37 at US$71.16 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.75 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$6.00 at US$1,935.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.79 a pound.

