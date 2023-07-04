Energy stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite as oil tops US$70 a barrel

Energy stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading as the price of oil also rose to top US$70 a barrel.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 44.31 points at 20,199.60.
U.S. stock markets are closed for the Independence Day holiday.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.68 cents US compared with 75.53 cents US on Friday.
The August crude oil contract was up US$1.37 at US$71.16 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.75 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$6.00 at US$1,935.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.79 a pound.
