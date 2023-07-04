Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victim given fake phone during buy-and-sell robbery in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 11:43 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after a buy-and-sell robbery occurred in Cambridge over the weekend.

According to a release from police, a meet was planned for the area near Saginaw Parkway and Stonecairn Drive on Sunday at around 9 p.m. to complete a sale for a phone that was listed on a buy-and-sell website.

The victim purchased the phone from the suspect, soon realized that it was a fake, then asked for their money back, according to police.

Trending Now

Police say three other people arrived at the scene of the crime, as the quartet then threatened the victim and demanded they return the phone.

Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Crime
Waterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeCambridgeCambridge crimeWaterloo robberySaginaw Parkway cambridgeWatelroo newsStonecairn Drive Cambridgebuy and sell robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content