Victim given fake phone during buy-and-sell robbery in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after a buy-and-sell robbery occurred in Cambridge over the weekend.

According to a release from police, a meet was planned for the area near Saginaw Parkway and Stonecairn Drive on Sunday at around 9 p.m. to complete a sale for a phone that was listed on a buy-and-sell website.

The victim purchased the phone from the suspect, soon realized that it was a fake, then asked for their money back, according to police.

Police say three other people arrived at the scene of the crime, as the quartet then threatened the victim and demanded they return the phone.

Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.