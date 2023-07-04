There may be explosions near Brantford Laurier campus as TV series is filmed

There could be explosions near Wilfrid Laurier University’s Brantford campus over the coming days but there is no cause for alarm as a TV series is filming in the area.

The university says the City of Brantford has issued a filming notice for George, Dalhousie, King and Colborne streets from June 30 to July 13.

“Laurier signage on the Student Centre, Post House and Carnegie Building will be removed or covered and replaced with signage for the television production for the duration of filming. The Laurier community will still have access to all buildings,” the university noted in the release.

Pre-production took place for Chimp 3 last week with filming running from Monday through Thursday, according to the city.

The basic plot of the series, which is for Amazon, according to the City of Toronto website, is that a former military specialist is investigating a conspiracy involving corrupt police officers, politicians and businessmen.

“Members of the Laurier community should be aware that at times during filming, there will be an array of special effects in use, including explosives, pyrotechnics, fires, simulated gunfire, mock weapons, mock officers and vehicles, drones and simulated accidents,” the university warns.

“While no filming activities are expected after 11 p.m. and before 7 a.m. on any production day, the production has applied for a noise bylaw exemption for the relocation of production vehicles.”

If there is a strike by the Screen Actors Guild, production will be delayed.