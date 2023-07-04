Blue Rodeo to play Winnipeg for ‘Five Days in July’ anniversary gig on Aug. 15

Send this page to someone via email

Fans of iconic Canadian country rockers Blue Rodeo can help the band celebrate a milestone in Winnipeg next month.

The 12-time Juno Award winners will recognize 30 years of Five Days in July — their six-time platinum 1993 classic — at the Burton Cummings Theatre on Aug. 15.

JUST ANNOUNCED: 30 years after the release of Five Days in July, alt-country rockers @BlueRodeo return to Burton Cummings Theatre to play the record front to back on August 15th!

On-sale: Friday, July 7th at 10AM

🎟️ https://t.co/xJmuo9n7rb pic.twitter.com/B3V5TC0d4d — The Burt (@theburtwpg) July 4, 2023

The Toronto band, joined by guest vocalist Melissa McClell, will be performing the LP in its entirety, along with other classics from throughout their almost four-decade career.

Members of Blue Rodeo’s fan club can access pre-sale tickets as of Wednesday, while general ticket sales begin Friday.