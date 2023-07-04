Menu

Entertainment

Blue Rodeo to play Winnipeg for ‘Five Days in July’ anniversary gig on Aug. 15

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 9:50 am
Blue Rodeo View image in full screen
Iconic Canadian band Blue Rodeo. Photo: Dustin Rabin
Fans of iconic Canadian country rockers Blue Rodeo can help the band celebrate a milestone in Winnipeg next month.

The 12-time Juno Award winners will recognize 30 years of Five Days in July — their six-time platinum 1993 classic — at the Burton Cummings Theatre on Aug. 15.

The Toronto band, joined by guest vocalist Melissa McClell, will be performing the LP in its entirety, along with other classics from throughout their almost four-decade career.

Members of Blue Rodeo’s fan club can access pre-sale tickets as of Wednesday, while general ticket sales begin Friday.

MusicCanadian MusicWinnipeg musicBurton Cummings TheatreBlue RodeoCountry RockFive Days in July
