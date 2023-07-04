Two nabbed for attempt arson in Saint Michel parking lot: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were arrested while trying to set fire to a truck in the Saint Michel neighbourhood early Tuesday.

Around 4 a.m., a 911 call alerted police to a commercial parking lot on Du Cirque Avenue near Jean Rivard Street.

According to police, a person was seen trying to set fire to the truck, but the attempt failed.

The two suspects were identified in a vehicle. One is 15 years old and the other is a 22-year-old man.

No damage was done to the vehicle or surrounding property. The arson squad has taken over the investigation.