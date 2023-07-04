Menu

Crime

Two nabbed for attempt arson in Saint Michel parking lot: Montreal police

By Matilda Cerone Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 7:40 am
Two people were arrested while trying to set fire to a truck in the Saint Michel neighbourhood on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. View image in full screen
Two people were arrested while trying to set fire to a truck in the Saint Michel neighbourhood on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. TVA
Share

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people were arrested while trying to set fire to a truck in the Saint Michel neighbourhood early Tuesday.

Around 4 a.m., a 911 call alerted police to a commercial parking lot on Du Cirque Avenue near Jean Rivard Street.

According to police, a person was seen trying to set fire to the truck, but the attempt failed.

Trending Now

The two suspects were identified in a vehicle. One is 15 years old and the other is a 22-year-old man.

No damage was done to the vehicle or surrounding property. The arson squad has taken over the investigation.

