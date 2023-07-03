2 Vancouver Police officers hospitalized after crash with suspected stolen van

Two Vancouver Police officers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a crash involving a suspected stolen van and a VPD cruiser, according to police.
The suspect was taken to hospital as well, also with mild injuries.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. Monday along Clark Drive at Charles Street but police say it started a few blocks further north.
“Officers attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle near Clark and Venables. The suspect vehicle collided with a police car,” Constable Tania Visintin told Global News in a statement.
“The collision remains under investigation by VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit.”
Traffic was closed in both directions along Clark Drive between Charles Street and Venables Street for a time but has since reopened.
Comments