2 Vancouver Police officers hospitalized after crash with suspected stolen van

Two Vancouver Police officers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a crash involving a suspected stolen van and a VPD cruiser, according to police.

The suspect was taken to hospital as well, also with mild injuries.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Monday along Clark Drive at Charles Street but police say it started a few blocks further north.

“Officers attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle near Clark and Venables. The suspect vehicle collided with a police car,” Constable Tania Visintin told Global News in a statement.

“The collision remains under investigation by VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit.”

Traffic was closed in both directions along Clark Drive between Charles Street and Venables Street for a time but has since reopened.