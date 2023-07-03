Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 Vancouver Police officers hospitalized after crash with suspected stolen van

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted July 3, 2023 11:44 pm
Vancouver PD crash View image in full screen
Two officers and a suspect were taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after Vancouver Police officers tried to stop a suspect in a stolen vehicle. It happened in East Vancouver Monday around 3 p.m. along Clark Drive at Charles Street. Kareem Gouda / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two Vancouver Police officers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a crash involving a suspected stolen van and a VPD cruiser, according to police.

The suspect was taken to hospital as well, also with mild injuries.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Monday along Clark Drive at Charles Street but police say it started a few blocks further north.

“Officers attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle near Clark and Venables. The suspect vehicle collided with a police car,” Constable Tania Visintin told Global News in a statement.

“The collision remains under investigation by VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit.”

Story continues below advertisement

Traffic was closed in both directions along Clark Drive between Charles Street and Venables Street for a time but has since reopened.

More on Crime
CrimeCrashvancouver policeBCStolenOfficersVanInjuredClarkCharlesVenables

Sponsored content