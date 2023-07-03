Calgary man charged after mother found dead near Foothills Medical Centre

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old Calgary man has been charged with second-degree murder after his mother was found dead in a northwest neighbourhood last week.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of 29th Street N.W., in the early morning hours of June 30 after a body was discovered.

Police arrested a man on scene at the location across the street from the Foothills Medical Centre in the community of St. Andrew’s Heights.

An autopsy identified the deceased as 56-year-old Alice (Jingying) Al of Calgary. The nature of her death has not been released.

Al’s son, 20-year-old Alex (Axin) Xu, was subsequently charged in connection with his mother’s death. Xu is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.