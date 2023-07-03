Menu

Crime

Calgary man charged after mother found dead near Foothills Medical Centre

By Ryan White Global News
Posted July 3, 2023 2:51 pm
Emergency crews in St. Andrew's Heights on June 30 during the investigation into the death of Alice (Jingying) Al. View image in full screen
Emergency crews in St. Andrew's Heights on June 30 during the investigation into the death of Alice (Jingying) Al. Global News
A 20-year-old Calgary man has been charged with second-degree murder after his mother was found dead in a northwest neighbourhood last week.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of 29th Street N.W., in the early morning hours of June 30 after a body was discovered.

Police arrested a man on scene at the location across the street from the Foothills Medical Centre in the community of St. Andrew’s Heights.

An autopsy identified the deceased as 56-year-old Alice (Jingying) Al of Calgary. The nature of her death has not been released.

Al’s son, 20-year-old Alex (Axin) Xu, was subsequently charged in connection with his mother’s death. Xu is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

