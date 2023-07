Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a homicide on Hamilton’s east mountain.

Officers were called to a home on Cadham Boulevard, in the area of Rymal and Upper Gage, just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the victim, a 16-year-old boy, was stabbed to death by a 22-year-old family member during a family gathering.

Police announced just after 10 a.m. Monday that a man is now in custody.

The names of those involved have not been released.