Crime

Man facing charges after knife waved at pedestrians in downtown Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 3:44 pm
Police arrested a man in his late 30s after a knife was waved at onlookers in Hamilton's downtown early June 29, 2023. View image in full screen
Police arrested a man in his late 30s after a knife was waved at onlookers in Hamilton's downtown early June 29, 2023. Global News
A man accused of waving a knife in Hamilton’s downtown core Thursday morning is facing charges.

Police say a man made stabbing motions toward locals around 8 a.m. while walking in the area of Hughson and King Street East.

The suspect was arrested at gunpoint near James and King after he failed to drop the knife amid repeated orders from officers to do so.

The 37-year-old accused, identified in a police release, has been charged with possessing a dangerous weapon and disobeying a court order.

The incident comes just days after Hamilton police stepped up their presence in part of the city’s downtown in an effort to “decrease” a recent rash of shoplifting, panhandling and property damage reported by retailers and residents in the area.

The “Core Patrol,” a dedicated team of officers assigned to the downtown, will primarily walk through areas encompassing Wellington, Bay, Cannon and Hunter streets.

