Hamilton police adds ‘Core Patrol’ to downtown Hamilton beat to decrease bad behaviour

Hamilton police (HPS) say they’ve stepped up their presence in the city’s downtown in an effort to “decrease” a recent rash of shoplifting, panhandling and property damage reported by retailers and residents in the area.

HPS will place the “Core Patrol,” a dedicated team of officers assigned to the downtown, in areas encompassing Wellington, Bay, Cannon and Hunter streets in response to requests for “proactive policing.”

“The officers will engage with individuals, businesses and stakeholders to gather feedback and focus on improving community safety and well-being,” HPS said in a release Thursday.

Leaders of two Hamilton, Ont., businesses, who’ve operated in the downtown area for a combined 120 years, told Global News in May an increased police presence in the area had helped with recent “aggressive behaviour” that’s been plaguing the neighbourhood.

“We’ve got folks that exhibit excessive behaviour, both physical and verbal to our staff,” Mary Aduckiewicz, CEO of Denninger’s Foods said.

“Shoplifting has gone way, way up … aggressive panhandling, we’ve had some property damage … and graffiti, tagging and that sort of thing.”

Troy Thompson, owner of G W Thompson Jeweller and Pawnbroker, revealed similar issues at his shop equating to concerns from customers who’ve felt “a little bit uncomfortable” doing business in the core.

“Reaching out to the police was the first option that Mary and I discussed, and it’s been a positive,” Thompson said.

Denninger’s said about 73 per cent of staff in a recent survey said they didn’t even feel safe walking in the store’s parking lot at King and Spring streets when it got dark.

“We know feeling safe while dining, shopping or visiting the downtown core is important and the presence of Core Patrol is the first step in delivering a positive experience in downtown Hamilton,” Supt. David Hennick said in a release.

The patrol is expected to be connected with the city’s Social Navigator Program, referring vulnerable community members to appropriate health agencies, as well as a Rapid Intervention and Support Team.

