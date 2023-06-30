Teen facing charges for fatal crash on Hamilton’s Linc

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A teen who was driving a Mercedes that hit a Lexus on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway (Linc) in June has been charged in the fatal crash.

The overnight incident on June 19 on the major roadway landed a 24-year-old driver in hospital where they died two days later.

A 16-year-old is facing a charge of dangerous driving causing death as well as a criminal negligence offence. He’s also been prohibited from driving a vehicle.

Investigators say the collision happened in the eastbound lanes of the Linc around 1:30 a.m. between Upper James and Upper Wentworth streets.

During the collision, the Mercedes flipped onto its roof and eventually came to rest about 150 metres from the Lexus, say police.

The teen has been released and is expected to appear in court at a yet-to-be-determined date.