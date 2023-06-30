Menu

Crime

Teen facing charges for fatal crash on Hamilton’s Linc

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 2:23 pm
Hamilton police say a 24-year-old Lexus IS driver involved in a collision on the Linc June 19, 2023 died in hospital. A teen is now facing charges for the crash. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say a 24-year-old Lexus IS driver involved in a collision on the Linc June 19, 2023 died in hospital. A teen is now facing charges for the crash.
A teen who was driving a Mercedes that hit a Lexus on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway (Linc) in June has been charged in the fatal crash.

The overnight incident on June 19 on the major roadway landed a 24-year-old driver in hospital where they died two days later.

A 16-year-old is facing a charge of dangerous driving causing death as well as a criminal negligence offence. He’s also been prohibited from driving a vehicle.

Investigators say the collision happened in the eastbound lanes of the Linc around 1:30 a.m. between Upper James and Upper Wentworth streets.

During the collision, the Mercedes flipped onto its roof and eventually came to rest about 150 metres from the Lexus, say police.

The teen has been released and is expected to appear in court at a yet-to-be-determined date.

