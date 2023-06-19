Driver sent to hospital early Monday after serious crash on Linc in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

A driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash early Monday on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton, Ont.

Police say two vehicles crashed in the eastbound lanes of the Linc around 1:30 a.m. between Upper James and Upper Wentworth Streets.

The incident has closed lanes in both directions on the Linc and a police spokesperson says it will be hours before they reopen.

Hamilton Police will be flying the RPAS in the area of Upper James and the Lincoln Alexander Parkway to assist with a collision investigation. pic.twitter.com/EV2zgIbLNX — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 19, 2023

Investigators believe one of the vehicles was travelling eastbound on the Linc when another vehicle was attempting to merge from Upper James.

The two came together with one of the vehicles bursting into flames while the other ended up on its roof.

A 24-year-old driver of the merging vehicle that caught fire was sent to hospital in critical condition, according to paramedics.

The driver of the other vehicle was also sent to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Detectives are seeking witnesses and security camera footage.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.