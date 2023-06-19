Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver sent to hospital early Monday after serious crash on Linc in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 9:13 am
Police say one person was sent to hospital with serious injuries after an overnight crash June 19, 2023 in the Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton, Ont. View image in full screen
Police say one person was sent to hospital with serious injuries after an overnight crash June 19, 2023 in the Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash early Monday on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton, Ont.

Police say two vehicles crashed in the eastbound lanes of the Linc around 1:30 a.m. between Upper James and Upper Wentworth Streets.

The incident has closed lanes in both directions on the Linc and a police spokesperson says it will be hours before they reopen.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators believe one of the vehicles was travelling eastbound on the Linc when another vehicle was attempting to merge from Upper James.

The two came together with one of the vehicles bursting into flames while the other ended up on its roof.

A 24-year-old driver of the merging vehicle that caught fire was sent to hospital in critical condition, according to paramedics.

The driver of the other vehicle was also sent to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Detectives are seeking witnesses and security camera footage.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba bus crash: The future of the Trans Canada Highway'
Manitoba bus crash: The future of the Trans Canada Highway
Related News
HamiltonHamilton newsHamilton PoliceHamilton crashLincHamilton collisionLincoln Alexander Parkwayupper james streetLinc crashlinc collisionupper wentworth avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content