Motorcycle rider dead after weekend collision on Hamilton Mountain

Police say Hamilton, Ont.,’s seventh traffic fatality for 2023 resulted from a motorcycle collision Saturday afternoon on Stoney Creek Mountain.
Investigators say the motorcycle and a northbound Acura crashed around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Green Mountain Road and Upper Centennial Parkway.
The 35-year-old rider succumbed to injuries in hospital while the 25-year-old Acura driver was unharmed, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
It’s the fourth road fatality involving a motorcycle this year, according to Hamilton police.
