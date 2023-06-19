Menu

Traffic

Motorcycle rider dead after weekend collision on Hamilton Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 9:06 am
Police say a motorcycle came together with a car in a fatal collision June 17, 2023 in Hamilton, Ont.
Police say a motorcycle came together with a car in a fatal collision June 17, 2023 in Hamilton, Ont. Global News
Police say Hamilton, Ont.,’s seventh traffic fatality for 2023 resulted from a motorcycle collision Saturday afternoon on Stoney Creek Mountain.

Investigators say the motorcycle and a northbound Acura crashed around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Green Mountain Road and Upper Centennial Parkway.

The 35-year-old rider succumbed to injuries in hospital while the 25-year-old Acura driver was unharmed, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

It’s the fourth road fatality involving a motorcycle this year,  according to Hamilton police.

