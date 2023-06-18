Menu

Fire

Some Hamilton residents told to close windows amid smoke from waste facility fire

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 18, 2023 12:22 pm
Around 7 a.m. on Sunday, firefighters were called to an industrial building on Gage Avenue North, near Burlington Street East, to respond to reports of smoke coming from a waste facility. View image in full screen
Global News
Firefighters will be on the scene of an industrial fire in Hamilton throughout Sunday, the local fire chief says.

Around 7 a.m. on Father’s Day, firefighters were called to an industrial building on Gage Avenue North, near Burlington Street East, to respond to reports of smoke coming from the building.

After arriving on the scene to find smoke, flames and a second building at risk of catching fire, crews worked on a defensive approach. Hamilton Fire Department Chief David Cunliffe said the fire was quickly upgraded to a multiple-alarm fire, “bringing resources to the scene from across the city.”

There was so much smoke emanating from the building, Cunliffe said, that the Ministry of Environment was notified. Residents in the area were told to keep their windows closed.

The building is a residential waste transfer facility, the chief said.

“It took firefighters approximately two hours to bring the fire under control,” the chief said in a statement. “The fire is deep seated in the piles of waste. Heavy equipment is on site pulling the piles apart so the fire can be completely extinguished. ”

Firefighters will remain on the scene throughout the day to ensure the fire is completely out. Gage Avenue North will remain closed during that time from Gertrude Street to Burlington Street.

No injuries were reported.

