Driver injured in serious crash on Hamilton’s Linc dies in hospital: police

A driver who was seriously hurt in an early Monday crash on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway (Linc) in Hamilton, Ont., has died in hospital, say police.

Investigators tweeted an update mid-day Friday saying the 24-year-old involved in a June 19 collision in the eastbound lanes of the Linc around 1:30 a.m. between Upper James and Upper Wentworth Streets had since died of his injuries.

Police continue to investigate a motor vehicle collision that occurred on the LINC, Monday. It is with heavy hearts we announce the 24 y/o man has died of his injuries. Our thoughts are with the family and friends during this time. #HamOnt READ MORE:https://t.co/VwtAzoBZhh — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 23, 2023

The incident involved a 2023 Mercedes YCG, driven by a 16-year-old G2 driver, and a Lexus IS, driven by the 24-year-old.

During the collision, the Mercedes flipped onto its roof and eventually came to rest about 150 metres from the Lexus.

The Mercedes driver was also sent to hospital with just minor injuries.

Collision reconstruction detectives say an investigation is still ongoing.

Witnesses and security camera footage are being sought and anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.