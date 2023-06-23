Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver injured in serious crash on Hamilton’s Linc dies in hospital: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 1:03 pm
Hamilton police say a 24-year-old Lexus IS driver involved in a collision on the Linc June 19, 2023 has died in hospital. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say a 24-year-old Lexus IS driver involved in a collision on the Linc June 19, 2023 has died in hospital.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A driver who was seriously hurt in an early Monday crash on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway (Linc) in Hamilton, Ont., has died in hospital, say police.

Investigators tweeted an update mid-day Friday saying the 24-year-old involved in a June 19 collision in the eastbound lanes of the Linc around 1:30 a.m. between Upper James and Upper Wentworth Streets had since died of his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident involved a 2023 Mercedes YCG, driven by a 16-year-old G2 driver, and a Lexus IS, driven by the 24-year-old.

During the collision, the Mercedes flipped onto its roof and eventually came to rest about 150 metres from the Lexus.

The Mercedes driver was also sent to hospital with just minor injuries.

Collision reconstruction detectives say an investigation is still ongoing.

Witnesses and security camera footage are being sought and anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'DNA evidence leads to arrest in 26-year-old Edmonton homicide case'
DNA evidence leads to arrest in 26-year-old Edmonton homicide case
Related News
HamiltonHamilton newsHamilton PoliceHamilton crashLincHamilton collisionLincoln Alexander Parkwayupper james streetcollision fatalLinc crashlinc collisionupper wentworth avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content