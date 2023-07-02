Menu

Crime

Man injured in Mississauga, Ont. shooting

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 2, 2023 11:10 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A man has been rushed to hospital after an overnight shooting in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police said officers were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Glenn Hawthorne Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A man was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The incident came just hours after four were seriously injured in a shooting at a commercial plaza on Queensway East

Trending Now

The public was warned to expect a heavy police presence. No suspect information was released by police.

