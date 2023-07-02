Man injured in Mississauga, Ont. shooting

See more sharing options

A man has been rushed to hospital after an overnight shooting in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police said officers were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Glenn Hawthorne Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A man was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The incident came just hours after four were seriously injured in a shooting at a commercial plaza on Queensway East

The public was warned to expect a heavy police presence. No suspect information was released by police.