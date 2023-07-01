Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire crews battle three Winnipeg blazes in 24 hours

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted July 1, 2023 7:16 pm
Fire crews battle three Winnipeg blazes in 24 hours - image View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three fires in the span of just 24 hours kept crews busy in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a vacant house in the 100 block of Lisgar Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Crews tried to fight the fire from the inside before being forced out. They declared it under control nearly four hours later. The house is expected to be a total loss.

Friday evening, crews went to the 400 block of Elgin Avenue just after 11 p.m. for reports of a fire in a vacant house.

The blaze was declared under control an hour later. WFPS responded to a fire at the same residence on May 17.

Friday afternoon, crews went to the 600 block of Flora Avenue with reports of a fire in a vacant house just before 3:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters battled the blaze from the inside and declared it under control in just 20 minutes.

Trending Now

No one was hurt in any of the fires. All three remain under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg fire crews respond to two-storey house fire on Furby Street'
Winnipeg fire crews respond to two-storey house fire on Furby Street
FireHouse FireWinnipeg fireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceWFPSVacant house firestring of fires
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content