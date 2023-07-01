Fire crews battle three Winnipeg blazes in 24 hours

Send this page to someone via email

Three fires in the span of just 24 hours kept crews busy in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a vacant house in the 100 block of Lisgar Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Crews tried to fight the fire from the inside before being forced out. They declared it under control nearly four hours later. The house is expected to be a total loss.

Friday evening, crews went to the 400 block of Elgin Avenue just after 11 p.m. for reports of a fire in a vacant house.

The blaze was declared under control an hour later. WFPS responded to a fire at the same residence on May 17.

Friday afternoon, crews went to the 600 block of Flora Avenue with reports of a fire in a vacant house just before 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters battled the blaze from the inside and declared it under control in just 20 minutes.

No one was hurt in any of the fires. All three remain under investigation.