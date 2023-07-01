SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Chicago Sky head coach joining Raptors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 1, 2023 3:59 pm
TORONTO – The Chicago Sky say head coach and general manager James Wade is joining the Toronto Raptors as an assistant coach.

Wade led Chicago to its first Women’s National Basketball Association title in 2021 and compiled an 81-59 record since taking the top job in 2019.

He’s previously coached with the San Antonio Stars and Minnesota Lynx.

Chicago says Wade will be replaced by Emre Vatansever as interim general manager and head coach.

Wade joins the coaching staff of new Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic.

Rajakovic replaced Nick Nurse, who led the Raptors to its first-ever NBA title but was fired after four years in the role.

Nurse recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers as its latest head coach.

— With files from the Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2023.

